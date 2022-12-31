Person with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near north side

The person was found dead in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is two blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a person with "trauma" was found dead on the near north side of Indianapolis on Saturday, police said.

According to IMPD, a person was found dead at around 4:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is two blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery and near West 33rd Street.

Officers arrived in the area and found a person with traumatic injuries. That person, who has not been identified by police, was dead.

Just hours before, at around 1:15 p.m., a man who had been shot was found dead between two apartment buildings at the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police said the man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.