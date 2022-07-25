Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near southeast side

Police responded to the 1100 block of Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 1 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue, on a report of a person shot. There they located a person with apparent gunshot wound/s.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting had not been provided by police as of early Monday morning.