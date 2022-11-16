Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police found a person who had been shot. Medics took the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told 13News that a person of interest has been detained.

Roncalli High School is currently on lockdown, out of precaution. St. Jude School has lifted its lockdown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.