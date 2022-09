The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of East Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.