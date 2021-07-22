Woman critically injured in Thursday morning shooting near Children's Museum

This is the third shooting in Indianapolis in less than 12 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's near north side Thursday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in an alley near the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue, less than a mile away from The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared the woman's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.

This is the third shooting in Indianapolis in less than 12 hours. A man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near 10th and Rural streets. Then, two people were injured in a shooting on Rybolt Avenue on the west side around 1 a.m. Thursday.