Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 2100 block of Wagner Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot on the southeast side Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 2100 block of Wagner Lane.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.