INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on the city's near south side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Ransdell Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive near Garfield Park.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.