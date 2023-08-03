Person caught on camera rifling through 2 mailboxes, stealing from one

Indianapolis police are investigating after someone walked up to a home and stole the mail.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning, someone walked up to Louise Lingner's downtown home and emptied her mailbox. Her doorbell camera caught the crime as it happened.

"It feels very violating," said Lingner, who's lived downtown for two years. "It makes you feel really mad, but it's also kind of sad because somebody felt that desperate to make that decision and it's going to follow them the rest of their life because the police have really clear evidence of what happened."



Lingner said she filed a report with IMPD who has assigned a detective to the case. In the meantime, she's working on adding extra precautions.

"Going to have to lock my mailbox, lock my gate, get more cameras," she said. "This isn't going to scare us, but we'll just be more prepared."

Lingner's home wasn't the only one on the block to have the person go through their mailbox.

"Next door neighbors at the (Indy) Fringe Theater," said Lingner. "They said it must've been all junk mail because she didn't take anything."



On Indy Fringe's camera, you can see the person rifling through their mail before heading to the Lingner's where they stole mail - something the United States Postal Inspection Service says is a federal crime.



"The federal statute for mail theft, receiving or stealing mail, it's punishable up to five years in prison," said postal inspector Kathy Woliung.

She said people should call 911 immediately if you believe someone is stealing your mail.

Woliung also suggests taking more precautions, like not letting your mail sit in the mailbox too long, placing a mail hold at the post office if you're going to be out of town, or using a locked mailbox.

"We don't leave our cars unlocked anymore, right? We don't leave our houses unlocked like we used to 20, 30 years ago," said Woliung. "It takes effort on our part to protect what we can protect."

IMPD is still searching for the person who was seen stealing Lingner's mail.