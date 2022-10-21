Madison County mother found in Florida after kidnapping 3-year-old child, violating custody order

Sheriff's detectives were able to track 37-year-old Ashley Laing to a motel in Clearwater, Florida, where the child was found safe.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County mother is in custody after kidnapping her 3-year-old child and violating a recent custody order.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 7800 block of South Rose Bud Drive, near Interstate 69 and State Road 13, in Pendleton.

The father of the missing child told police the child's mother, 37-year-old Ashley Laing, did not give him the child and was in violation of a recent child custody order providing him with full custody. The order was issued in Madison County Circuit Court III on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The father told police he believed Laing left the state with the child in her red 2018 Chevy Cruze.

On Friday, Oct. 21, sheriff's detectives were able to track Laing to a motel in Clearwater, Florida.

With the assistance of the Clearwater Police Department, Laing was taken into custody.

Police said the child was found safe, and the father will go down to Clearwater to get the child.

Laing will be held by Florida authorities while she awaits extradition to Madison County on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.