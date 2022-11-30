Pendleton police searching for credit card thief

PENDLETON, Ind. — Police in Pendleton are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole a credit card from a person at a McDonald's.
Police said the man used the card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards from a Speedway gas station in McCordsville. Surveillance footage indicates the purchases happened Nov. 4.
Police identified the vehicle the suspect was driving as a mid-2000s model black Cadillac Escalade. Police said the vehicle was seen leaving the Pendleton McDonald's.
Anyone with information to help identify the man should call Detective Sgt. Stan Brown at the Pendleton Police Department at 765-778-3933.