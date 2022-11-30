x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pendleton police searching for credit card thief

The man allegedly used the credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards from a McCordsville gas station.
Credit: WTHR
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a credit card and purchasing $2,000 worth of gift cards with it.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Police in Pendleton are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole a credit card from a person at a McDonald's.

Police said the man used the card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards from a Speedway gas station in McCordsville. Surveillance footage indicates the purchases happened Nov. 4.

Police identified the vehicle the suspect was driving as a mid-2000s model black Cadillac Escalade. Police said the vehicle was seen leaving the Pendleton McDonald's.

Anyone with information to help identify the man should call Detective Sgt. Stan Brown at the Pendleton Police Department at 765-778-3933.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Delphi Murders: Breaking down the documents and arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out