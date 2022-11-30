Pendleton police searching for credit card thief

The man allegedly used the credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards from a McCordsville gas station.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Police in Pendleton are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole a credit card from a person at a McDonald's.

Police said the man used the card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards from a Speedway gas station in McCordsville. Surveillance footage indicates the purchases happened Nov. 4.

Police identified the vehicle the suspect was driving as a mid-2000s model black Cadillac Escalade. Police said the vehicle was seen leaving the Pendleton McDonald's.