Pellet gunfire damages 17 cars in Fountain Square over the weekend

Cars were still being repaired Tuesday in Fountain Square after someone fired a pellet gun into several car windows early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Cars were still being repaired Tuesday on Lexington Avenue in Fountain Square after someone fired a pellet gun into several car windows early Saturday morning.

A police report shows 17 cars were damaged.

"Woke up, came out about 9 a.m. to head to the fair for the last time and lo and behold, my plans were thwarted," said Andy Fark, who thought his car was broken into. "Then I noticed it was just a hole in the window. The car was still locked and everything. Hopped in there, nothing missing."

That's when he knew it was a bigger problem.

"I looked down the street, pile of glass. Looked down here, pile of glass," said Fark.

A neighbor caught this video with a home security camera of someone sticking out of a car window firing pellets into cars.

"Driving down the street with a pellet gun. Who does that?" said Fark.

He said his car took around $200 in damage.

"This is a working-class neighborhood," he said. "The last thing anybody needs is another unexpected bill to come their way."