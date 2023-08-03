x
Pedestrian injured in north Indianapolis crash

IMPD confirmed to 13News the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Burdsal Parkway, just west of Fall Creek Boulevard, shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Burdsal Parkway on the north side of Indianapolis on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

IMPD confirmed to 13News the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Burdsal Parkway, just west of Fall Creek Boulevard, shortly after 7:30 p.m. 

Few details about the crash are available at this time and police at the scene were not able to provide a condition of the person who was struck. 

13News has reached out to IMPD for more information. This story will be updated when more details are confirmed.

    

