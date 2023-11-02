Police: Driver intentionally swerved onto sidewalk, killed pedestrian

Investigators said the driver was going west on 16th Street when they went over the curb, hit a man and then drove away.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a man near downtown Indianapolis Saturday.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Terell Williamson Monday for his alleged role in the crash that killed 47-year-old John Pollard Jr.

Pollard died at the scene.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, just east of the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue, which is right by IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Investigators said the driver was going west in the eastbound lanes on 16th Street when they intentionally swerved up onto the sidewalk, hit the man and then drove away.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final determination on charges against Williamson.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Det. Tony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or J1305@indy.gov.