Paul Daniels' estate files lawsuit against IMPD for his in-custody death in 2018

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and seeking damages and attorney fees.

INDIANAPOLIS — The estate of Paul Daniels filed a complaint against the City of Indianapolis and officers of IMPD for thedeath of Paul Daniels in September of 2018 while he was in custody.

The complaint claims Daniels had been attacked by a group of men back in 1971 and was left with a "brain injury and mental issues."

On Sept. 1, 2018, the complaint claims Daniels, 65, had wandered away from home. It says he was wearing one shoe. An anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers Daniels appeared to be disoriented and walking on the road near 56th Street and Kessler.

The complaint claims Officer Stephen Guynn Jr. was first to respond and then when he grabbed Daniels, Officer Guynn claimed Daniels swung at him, knocking off his glasses. The complaint said Officer Guynn then radioed he was dealing with a :mild resistor."

Other officers arrived and Daniels was restrained with his arms and legs handcuffed while three officers held him down. When another officer arrived and asked for Daniels to be lifted up, the complaint said Daniels lips were purple and he was unresponsive.

When the EMS arrived, the complaint claims Paul was breathing ten times a minute and not conscious. He then stopped breathing and after 30 minutes of CPR, he was not revived.

The family of Paul Daniels have filed suit in federal court.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and seeking damages and attorney fees.

IMPD timeline of events

11:09 a.m. - Anonymous caller reported seeing an “older male wearing, all read, walking in the street stumbling.

11:10 a.m. - Officers #1 and Officer #2 were dispatched on a Check the Welfare Run at 5800 Cooper Rd. Officers were given the description of an “older, black male, all red, walking in the street stumbling around.”

11:15 a.m. - Officer #1 marks himself on the scene by using his in-car laptop.

11:17 a.m. - Officer #1 changes his mark out location to 5700 Cooper Road through communications.

Witness stated that she observed the officer in the street with the decedent. The witness goes on to say that the victim was “combative”.

11:20 a.m.- Officer #1 broadcasts over the radio that he has a mild resistor

Witness stated that she observed the Officer #1 attempt to handcuff the decedent after they were out of the street.

Witness said that she observed the decedent with one armed handcuffed and the other was flaying. She went on to say that once on the ground, the decedent continued to kick at officer #1.

The witness left the scene as Officer #3 was arriving.