Verdict expected in murder trial of boyfriend of Columbus woman found in shallow grave

Patrick Doyle led police to the body of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Heather Steuver, in a shallow grave at a sand mine in September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A verdict is likely Friday in Bartholomew County in the murder trial of Patrick Doyle.

Doyle led police to the body of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Heather Steuver, in a shallow grave at a sand mine in September 2021.

He was expected to testify in his own defense Thursday afternoon. Instead, the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses.

The jury brought in from Shelby County because of pre-trial publicity had already heard Doyle's recorded confession in a police interview.

"What happened wasn't on purpose. I didn't mean to kill her," Doyle told the detective in the interview played for the jury in the courtroom Thursday morning.

Doyle lived in an upstairs bedroom with his Steuver at her father's house in rural Columbus. Doyle told police they were drinking and arguing. He said he woke up on Aug. 22, 2021, and found her dead in bed next to him. Her skin was purple with splotches on her face. He didn't know how she suffered the injuries to her face because he passed out.

The coroner ruled Steuver died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Steuver's body was found more than two weeks later, Sept. 9, just off County Road 400 North between U.S. 31 and River Road. Doyle directed investigators to a shallow grave at the Nugent Sand Company where he worked. In the lake nearby, divers recovered a large pillowcase with Steuver's dentures, a t-shirt from her workplace, her favorite sandals, a pack of cigarettes, lighters and a sponge. There was also a heavy rock in the pillowcase, apparently used to sink it to the bottom of the pond.

“She was a good woman. She didn’t deserve that,” Doyle said in the police interview played in the courtroom.

The judge sent the jury home early Thursday afternoon so the attorneys could work out proposed changes to the jury instructions. Closing arguments begin Friday morning.