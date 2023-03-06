Parke County man accused of dumping dead cows, sheep, goats

Investigators believe Connor Evan Crum is the owner of the animals and responsible for dumping the bodies of more than a dozen of them.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Parke County man is being held after an arrest for failing to properly dispose of dead animals.

Sheriff's deputies began an investigation after getting multiple complaints of improper care and treatment of cows and improper disposal of dead animals.

The investigation led deputies to a site in northern Parke County that had more than a dozen dead cows, sheep and goats. The animals were in varying states of decay.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Connor Evan Crum, of Bloomingdale, as the owner of the animals. Deputies also believe he is responsible for dumping the dead animals.

A felony warrant for failure to properly dispose of a dead animal was issued for Connor. He was stopped and arrested near Turkey Run after a traffic violation.

Crum is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail. Formal charges have not yet been filed.