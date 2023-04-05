Parents face neglect charges after 1-month-old found with 'child abuse' injuries

Sabrina and James Clenna were arrested on April 4 after authorities found injuries on their baby boy. James told police he held the child by the leg.

INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of a one-month-old face are facing neglect and serious injury charges after investigators found injuries consistent with child abuse on their baby's body following a monthslong investigation.

On Feb. 6, 2023, at 9:47 a.m., IMPD child abuse detectives and a Department of Child Services caseworker looked into the case of a one-month-old boy following a hoarding report made at his parents' home.

There were marijuana buds all over the home, several trash bags filled with trash, power cords running through the home, no water, trash all over the carpet in the kitchen and bedrooms, and no food in the refrigerator, according to a report made by DCS. Surrounding apartments also had doors flung open, and appeared to be vacant or under construction.

Those alleged hoarding conditions found in the home of James Clenna, 54, and Sabrina Clenna, 31, in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street in Indianapolis prompted authorities to place their one-month-old baby boy into foster care.

Detectives then instructed the foster parents to take the baby to the hospital for health inspection. Doctors found the baby suffered from two to three broken bones, which had been reported in a DCS assessment report filed on Jan. 23, 2023.

The baby was reportedly born at home in a bathtub, and had never been to a hospital or seen a doctor. Sabrina, the baby's mother, allegedly never received prenatal care and admitted to smoking both marijuana and cocaine, according to the DCS report.

The report also noted Sabrina has several other children who were all removed due to her ongoing drug use. Sabrina and James also had a history of domestic battery, the report noted.

Sabrina told DCS workers she did not live at the residence on Michigan Street but could not provide a current address.

Sabrina also allegedly told workers she slept in bed with her baby and often allowed him to sleep in his car seat when she came over to the home.

The caseworker noticed Sabrina did not have formula for the baby, and that while she told DCS she breastfed, there was no milk in the fridge. The worker said she was unable to provide baby clothing or a diaper bag for the baby.

Doctors who observed the one-month-old after his foster parents took him to the hospital for observation noted the child suffered multiple injuries that were consistent with child abuse, like yanking or pulling the limb.

They also noted the baby would have experienced 'extreme pain' because of the injuries, and that it was "like the bone is getting ripped off."

The doctor found the baby was underweight and malnourished.

After reviewing all the available DCS and medical reports, IMPD detectives went to the Clenna's residence on April 4, 2023, at 11:55 a.m. and brought the couple in for an interview.

Sabrina told police she had a home birth, saying the birth was fine and her baby was born head-first. Sabrina said she never took her baby to the hospital and confirmed he was never checked medically.

She told police she did that because she feared her baby would be taken away and knew that she would be in trouble for neglect, according to court documents.

Sabrina told police she would often have to tell James not to yell at their baby, and to be careful with him. That included times when James would allegedly lift the baby in the air. Sabrina said she tried to tell him the baby was too young for that.

James initially denied causing any injuries to his baby, but then told police when he was holding him up, he lost grip and grabbed the baby by his leg. James said the baby cried and looked scared.

James told police Sabrina came in and asked what happened, and said that wasn't the baby's "normal cry." James said this was when he knew he hurt Enoch.

James said he didn’t take Enoch to the hospital to be checked out, because he didn’t want her baby to be taken away.

James did a reenactment with a baby doll for police, and appeared to be bouncing the baby when he stated he lost grip of the baby and then grabbed the baby’s right leg.

Detectives also learned James and Sabrina have had multiple DCS cases, due to neglect and physical abuse, where more than one of their children have been removed from their care.