Parents of Brownsburg special education student told to eat vomit hire attorney

Two teachers, two instructional aids and a behavioral technician are all facing charges connected to the incident.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The parents of a Brownsburg elementary student, who was allegedly told to eat his own vomit, have hired an attorney.

"The incident has shocked and appalled the family and the community, and we are doing everything we can to ensure justice is served and the victim is protected," attorney Catherine Michael said.

The 7-year-old student is challenged by autism, memory issues and communication, according to Michael.

The alleged incident happened in February with a student in the Life Skills program at Brown Elementary, located at 310 Stadium Drive, near South Odell Street.

Sara Seymour, a 27-year-old teacher, allegedly told the boy that if he vomited, he would be required to eat what he threw up.

Police said another teacher, 48-year-old Julie Taylor, provided a tray for the boy to throw up on.

Then, after the boy threw up, 63-year-old Debra Kanipe, an instructional aid, allegedly gave a spoon to the boy to use to eat some of his vomit.

Police said Seymour and Kanipe stood on each side of the boy as he ate a portion of his vomit, while 38-year-old Kristen Mitchell, an instructional aid, and 24-year-old Megan King, a behavioral technician at K1ds Count Therapy, watched the incident and did nothing about it.

"The family was only provided limited information as to the abuse and shown the video of their child being provided a spoon and being forced to eat his vomit in February 2023. The family only learned of the abuse on April 17, 2023, the same day as much of the media," Michael said in a statement.

The district said they first learned about the incident on April 12, and the staff members involved were removed from any contact with students and immediately placed on administrative leave.

“This actually came forward for another party. There was an internal process going on within the school corporation about a completely independent issue, and it was during this process that this information was discovered, and the school contacted us immediately,” Brownsburg Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett said. “At the end of the day, they failed. They failed our children, they failed that child and they failed all of us.”

The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office filed the following charges:

Sara Seymour, 27 (teacher): Neglect of a dependent and failure to report

Debra Kanipe, 63 (instructional aid): Neglect of a dependent and failure to report

Julie Taylor, 48 (teacher): Failure to report

Kristen Mitchell, 38 (instructional aid): Failure to report

Megan King, 24 (behavioral technician at K1ds Count Therapy): Failure to report

"As educators, protecting the safety and welfare of our students is at the core of who we are. We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges," BCSC Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement.

Police confirmed the student has returned to school.