Paramedic with White River Twp Fire Dept charged with 7 counts of child molestation

Anthony "Tony" Henson has been charged with seven counts of child molestation.

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A central Indiana first responder was arrested and charged for molesting a child on multiple occasions.

Anthony "Tony" Henson was a paramedic with the White River Township Fire Department. The department's chief said Henson was fired last week, after he was arrested.

Henson has been charged with seven counts of child molestation. He's accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12.

Documents say the case was brought to light when the child did a body safety class in school, and identified areas where they had been touched.

A trained Child Forensic Interviewer interviewed the child, who said Henson had touched them many times, "over and over" and that it made the child uncomfortable.

Documents say the child was "very frightened" and that this was the first time the child had told anyone about the incidents.

That same day, Henson was brought in for questioning by police.

Documents say Henson told investigators that the child "fibs every now and then, but is overall pretty honest" and denied molesting the child, before saying he wanted an attorney.

Henson was arrested and taken to jail. When a detective visited him in jail to get a buccal swab for some tests, documents say Henson had changed his mind. Before the detective had the chance to explain what tests they needed to do for the investigation, Henson said he wanted to sign a confession.

He said he initially wanted an attorney, but didn't want one anymore.

Documents say Henson corroborated the child's story. He said he was making a statement confessing to molesting the child "because it's true," documents said.

He added that the child "did the right thing and [the child] is completely harmless in this."