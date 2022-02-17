Paragon firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

Luke Jobes, a 911 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

PARAGON, Ind. — A 911 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter in Morgan County was arrested Thursday on a child pornography charge.

According to Indiana State Police, 23-year-old Luke A. Jobes of Paragon was arrested following an investigation. Information from a previous case led police to open an investigation into Jobes last December.

Charging documents were filed with the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office, which led to an arrest warrant.

Jobes, who is a 911 dispatcher in Morgan County and also works as a firefighter for the Paragon Volunteer Fire Department, was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a felony count of possession of child pornography.