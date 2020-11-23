OWI driver arrested after testing 5 times over the legal limit

ISP learned that a vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run crash near Henryville just before the traffic stop.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Fishers woman on numerous driving and alcohol-related charges Saturday.

Shortly after Noon on Saturday, a state trooper saw a Chrysler 200 on I-65 just south of the Scottsburg exit after receiving reports of a vehicle matching that description driving recklessly.

According to ISP, the car was seen straddling the center line and a string of other cars were backed up behind the Chrysler, unable to pass.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle after it exited onto the Scottsburg ramp, and the car stopped in the middle of State Road 56 even though the traffic light was green. After eventually pulling to the side of the highway, the driver then began to back up towards the trooper, forcing him to back up to avoid being struck.

During the traffic stop and DUI investigation, ISP learned that a vehicle matching the Chrysler's description was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Henryville just before the traffic stop.

The driver, Kayla Ann Akin, 27, was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. Akin's Blood Alcohol Content was .405, over five times the legal limit.