Owen County police looking for man suspected of murder

Edwin L. Bland, 51, is suspected of murdering a man in Owen County on Oct. 17.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a man suspected of murder.

Police said Edwin L. Bland, 51, is suspected of murdering Leroy F. Sherfield, 41, Saturday, Oct. 17 at a residence on Sherfield Road.

An autopsy confirmed Sherfield had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and died from those injuries.

Police believe Bland is back in the Indianapolis area after fleeing to Kentucky.

Anyone with information on Bland's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Owen County Sheriff's Department at 812-829-4874.