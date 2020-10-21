x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Owen County police looking for man suspected of murder

Edwin L. Bland, 51, is suspected of murdering a man in Owen County on Oct. 17.
Credit: Owen County Sheriff's Department
The Owen County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding Edwin L. Bland, 51, who is accused of murdering a man on Oct. 17.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a man suspected of murder. 

Police said Edwin L. Bland, 51, is suspected of murdering Leroy F. Sherfield, 41, Saturday, Oct. 17 at a residence on Sherfield Road.

An autopsy confirmed Sherfield had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and died from those injuries.

Police believe Bland is back in the Indianapolis area after fleeing to Kentucky.

Anyone with information on Bland's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Owen County Sheriff's Department at 812-829-4874.  

Owen County is roughly 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

RELATED: State police arrest Louisville man after southern Indiana pursuit, crash

RELATED: Serial thief wanted for car break-ins across central Indiana