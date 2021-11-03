Owen County commissioner charged with theft, misconduct and conflict of interest

Dale E. Debois, 82, is facing charges of theft, misconduct and conflict of interest.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind — An Owen County commissioner is facing multiple criminal charges after an Indiana State Police investigation.

Dale E. Dubois, 82, of Poland, Indiana, is facing charges of theft, misconduct of a public servant, and theft.

Indiana State Police said they began investigating Dubois in August 2021 after requests from authorities to look into possible official misconduct or conflict of interest.

The investigation revealed that Dubois allegedly directed Owen County employees to conduct repairs to a county-funded roadway for his own personal advantage, with no benefit to the Owen County government or its citizens.

After the investigation was completed, Owen County Prosecutor Donald Van Der Moere II was granted a warrant for Dubois' arrest.

Debois turned himself in Tuesday at the Owen County Jail, where he was being held on bond.