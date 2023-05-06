More than 100 shots fired in latest shooting at Marion County parks

The gunfire happened during a large gathering in the parking lot at Lawrence Community Park Sunday night.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence Police say they are committed to making sure their parks are safe for everyone, after more than 100 shots were fired during a large gathering in the parking lot at Lawrence Community Park Sunday night.

Monday morning, Larry Logsdon brought his great grandchildren to the playground at Lawrence Community Park. Logsdon has lived right across the street from the park for 40 years. What he thought were fireworks he heard Sunday night about 10:15 p.m., he quickly learned were gunshots.

Lawrence Police say more than 100 shots were fired from three different types of guns.

"I was hoping no one got killed,” Logsdon said as he pushed his great grandson, Mike, in a swing at the park playground. “Yes, it concerns me because I don't want to see that happen in this nice, close-knit community we have. It's got a lot of good neighbors in it. It's just sad something like that would have to happen here."

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Bullets grazed two other people who were released at the scene. Investigators found at least three cars with bullet holes. A 19-year-old woman, whose car was hit by bullets, said by phone that the shooting broke out at a birthday celebration. Police are still trying to sort out what happened and why.

Chris Turner was riding his skateboard at the skate park Monday morning. He grew up in Lawrence visiting this park.



"You expect at least safety,” said Turner. “You're not trying to duck and dodge bullets for the most part. We're all just trying to be here to skate, have fun, trying to hang out with friends."

The Lawrence Police Department is now authorizing overtime for officers to increase patrols in the parks, hoping to enhance security for the summer.

"Our parks are the gem of the city of Lawrence,” said Lawrence deputy police chief Gary Woodruff. “You see there are families out here today. They're enjoying the park. They're enjoying the skate park. They're enjoying the shelters, and that's what we want - people walking their dogs and people enjoying the parks. We don't want them to be concerned about coming to the park - our parks, their parks."

There are no security cameras in the park. But Lawrence Police hope they can be added to next year's city budget.