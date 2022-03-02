Butte County Sheriff's Department said calls about the shooting came in just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Department says at least one person has died following a shooting in Oroville.

According to law enforcement, just after 7:30 p.m. the Oroville Police Department started to get 911 calls from people saying, "a shooting was taking place inside the bus."

Deputies elaborated by saying the calls referenced there was a Greyhound bus outside the AM/PM store, located on Oroville-Dam Blvd. and Feather River Blvd. and that's where the shooting took place.

When law enforcement got on scene, they found "several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds." Deputies said one of the people shot died on scene, while four others were taken to local hospitals.

BCSO said the alleged shooter fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. Moments later, police were called to a nearby Walmart where callers said the suspect was at.

Once on scene, "BCSO deputies, along with several allied law enforcement officers responded to Walmart and contacted the suspect, and located evidence that gave them cause to believe it was the shooting suspect," deputies said in a press release.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody and transported to the Butte County Jail.

Greyhound Lines, Inc. responded to ABC10 about comment with this statement:

"Our primary concern at this time is the safety of our driver and passengers. We are working closely with local authorities."

News of the shooting came out via the city of Oroville mayor's Facebook page.

According to Mayor Chuck Reynolds said that the shootings happened at the Walmart and the AMPM gas station on Feather River Blvd. and Oro Dam Blvd. He said at least five people were shot and the shooter was arrested.

As of 8pm, the suspect is now in Walmart and more victims have been recorded. Please stay home and keep our law enforcement and citizens in your prayers. Posted by Chuck Reynolds, Mayor of Oroville on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Area map:

The Walmart is about half a mile from the AMPM gas station.