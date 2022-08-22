'Operation Time's Up': Ohio arrests dozens for alleged sex crimes in statewide human-trafficking sting

Those arrested include 35 'Johns' who were allegedly seeking to buy sex and 21 people 'seeking to buy sex from minors.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A total of 98 law enforcement agencies across Ohio joined forces for a weekend human-trafficking investigation.

This operation resulted in the arrests of 35 “Johns” who were allegedly seeking to buy sex and 21 people “seeking to buy sex from minors,” according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

"On my watch, those who keep human traffickers in business are going to pay a price along with the traffickers themselves,” Yost said. “My office, with the vital help of our many law enforcement partners, is committed to going after the demand side of this contemptible exploitation of vulnerable young women and girls.”

Dubbed “Operation Time’s Up,” the investigation targeted human trafficking with a series of stings.

“The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service,” according to Yost’s office.

Additional details regarding the arrest locations will be announced soon, Yost's office told 3News late Monday morning.

Here is how “Operation Time’s Up” was handled…

Police agencies in the Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth areas focused on solicitors of sex. Many of the 35 people arrested face the enhanced charge of engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor championed by Yost’s office. Those convicted of the charge must undergo human trafficking education, also known as “john school.”

Law enforcement in Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties focused on crimes against children by arresting individuals seeking to buy sex from minors. The 21 arrested face felony charges that include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which throughout August conducted an operation to locate and recover missing children, per the request of law enforcement, to ensure their well-being.

“The Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the United States Marshals’ authority to support federal, state and local law enforcement efforts in the process of locating missing, abducted or endangered children,” said Brad Stuart, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. “Thank you to all of the partners who worked together to rescue our communities’ most vulnerable children.”

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Aug. 19, 2022.