Victim in northwest side shooting taken to Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say one person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting near 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Oakwood Trail just after 9:30 p.m. IMPD said they found a person shot.

The wounded person was taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children and was said to be in "serious to critical" condition in surgery early Friday morning.

A suspect was not in custody, according to police.