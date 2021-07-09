x
1 person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's west side

The victim was initially reported in good condition but was later upgraded to critical after being transported to an area hospital.
Credit: Scott Graber/WTHR
Investigators on scene of a shooting on Medford Ave on the city's near west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a near west side shooting that left one person in critical condition Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was initially reported in good condition but was later upgraded to critical after being transported to an area hospital. 

Police have not shared information on a possible suspect at this time.

