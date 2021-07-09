1 person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a near west side shooting that left one person in critical condition Friday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
The victim was initially reported in good condition but was later upgraded to critical after being transported to an area hospital.
Police have not shared information on a possible suspect at this time.
