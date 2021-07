IMPD said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Highland Place, near I-65 and North Capitol Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after they were shot on the near north side of Indianapolis Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Highland Place, near I-65 and North Capitol Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on a report of a person shot and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is listed in critical condition.