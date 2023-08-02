1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 10th Street and Rochester Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in an apparent shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the area of West 10th Street and Rochester Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. There is no information at the moment about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.