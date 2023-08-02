x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 10th Street and Rochester Avenue.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in an apparent shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the area of West 10th Street and Rochester Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. There is no information at the moment about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

13News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suspicious man located at Arsenal Tech with handgun, marijuana

Before You Leave, Check This Out