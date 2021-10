The shooting happened near the intersection of 13th Street and N. Denny Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

Metro police officers were called to the intersection of 13th and N. Denny streets on a report of a person shot a little before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area they found a person who had been shot. IMPD reported that person has died from their injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.