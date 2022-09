The shooting happened on Winterberry Drive, near 56th and Georgetown, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive, near 56th Street and Georgetown Road, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a victim who had apparently been shot.

The victim died at the scene.

There is no information at this time about a potential motive or suspect in the shooting.