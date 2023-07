IMPD officers responded to the report of a person shot at East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue just before midnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Friday.

IMPD officers responded to the report of a person shot at East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue just before midnight. At the scene, the officers found a person who had apparently been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.