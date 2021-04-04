Man killed in shooting on basketball court in far east side

One person is dead after a shooting in Indianapolis on Easter Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot at a basketball court in a park on the far east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person was fatally shot in Indianapolis on Easter Sunday.

IMPD officers responded to 10510 East 30th Street for a report of a person shot at the basketball court in Grassy Creek Regional Park.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead.

The park was shut down as a result of the shooting. There were roughly 150 people in the area during the shooting, however, police say there is no person of interest at this time.