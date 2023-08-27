'I got knocked down and people were running over us': 2 dead, several hurt after shooting at downtown Louisville restaurant

The shooting occurred at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge in Louisville around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have died, and four others have been injured following a shooting on West Market Street.

Metro Police said the incident happened at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge, not too far from the Kentucky International Convention Center, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Major Shannon Lauder said the incident involved patrons inside the restaurant and the area outside the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the second victim that was originally listed in critical condition at UofL Hospital died later in the morning during an afternoon media briefing.

LMPD said four other victims, three adult women and one adult man, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially reported a seventh victim, but Maj. Lauder later said that person was believed to have been injured in a fall connected to the incident, rather than being shot.

A woman inside the restaurant, who did not want to be identified, described the chaotic moments to WHAS11 News.

"I was inside and I was going to the bar and heard two shots. I got knocked down and people were running over us," she recalled. "We walked outside to the front and saw two men behind an SUV on the ground non-responsive. People were crying [and] I saw a man fighting for his life."

Lauder said police don't know yet if anyone was shot inside the restaurant.

Police do not have any suspects.

You can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD if you have any information.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, an event called "Southern's Last Rodeo" took place Saturday night. A post said the restaurant planned to close and move to another location.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on air and online.