INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the north side Sunday night that claimed one life.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Westfield Blvd just before 8:30 p.m., which is just south of 91st Street.

Police confirmed one victim has died in the shooting.