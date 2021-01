Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of East 32nd Street for reports of shots fired.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating Wednesday night after a person was killed in a shooting on the east side.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.