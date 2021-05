Police said a man was found dead Thursday morning near 34th and Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man found dead Thursday morning had been shot.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Bertrand Road around 7:30 a.m. on a death investigation.

Police said the man had injuries consistent with a gun shot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting and will determine the manner and cause of death.