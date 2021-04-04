One dead in far east side shooting Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far east side Saturday night that resulted in the death of one man.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).
IEMS arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).