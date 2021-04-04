One dead in far east side shooting Saturday night

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive on a report of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far east side Saturday night that resulted in the death of one man.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

IEMS arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated as more information is released.