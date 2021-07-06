1 dead, 1 injured in separate east side shootings early Monday

Just before 1:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 10000 block of Churchill Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two separate shootings on the city's east side early Monday morning.

Just before 1:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 10000 block of Churchill Court, near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot The victim was initially reported in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police told 13News at the scene that officers were already in the area dealing with another incident when they heard the shots. As cops made their way to the scene, they had difficulty getting to the scene.

Police said there were so many cars on the street because of a party. About 50-100 people were leaving the neighborhood area where the party was located, according to police.

Officers were called to the area for complaints, and police at the time thought the party was dispersing.

Then just before 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to another shooting on the east side at a Budget 8 Inn located at 6850 E. 21st St. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about either incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

This is the fifth person killed in a shooting since a weekend meant to remember the victims of gun violence and their loved ones. Five others were also injured by gun violence over the weekend and into Monday morning.