INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

Police said the victim later died of their injuries.