1 critically wounded in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on North Edmondson Avenue, near East 42nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Edmondson Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, the victim was awake and breathing, but in critical condition.

There is no information about a possible motive or suspect at this time.