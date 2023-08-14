1 critically wounded in northeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Edmondson Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
According to an IMPD spokesperson, the victim was awake and breathing, but in critical condition.
There is no information about a possible motive or suspect at this time.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.