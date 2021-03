Officers responded to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive near 38th Street and German Church Road on the far east side for reports of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive near 38th Street and German Church Road on the far east side for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.