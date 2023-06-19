Ohio murder suspect arrested in Indiana during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — An Ohio murder suspect was arrested by Indiana State Police during a traffic stop in Jackson County.
A trooper stopped a 2016 Hyundai for a traffic violation on I-65. The driver, Shannon W. Liccardo, 34, first gave the trooper a fake name. The trooper was able to learn who Liccardo was and that he was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Maple Heights, Ohio. That warrant was issued on June 16.
Liccardo was arrested without any issues. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail pending extradition back to Ohio.