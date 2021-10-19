x
Crime

Officials looking for Indianapolis man wanted for child molestation

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melvin L. Graves is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Melvin L. Graves, 36, of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for child molestation and incest. 

Melvin L. Graves, 36, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.

