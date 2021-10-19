Officials looking for Indianapolis man wanted for child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for child molestation and incest.
Melvin L. Graves, 36, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.
