Officials looking for Indianapolis man wanted for child molestation

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melvin L. Graves is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for child molestation and incest.

Melvin L. Graves, 36, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.