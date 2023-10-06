x
Officer assaulted at Indiana correctional facility in Pendleton

The Indiana Department of Correction said the officer was attacked Friday afternoon.
Credit: Don Knight, file | The Herald Bulletin
Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. — An officer at the Indiana Department of Correction facility in Pendleton is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate Friday.

The incident happened Oct. 6 around 12:30 p.m.

Indiana State Police also confirmed they are assisting in the investigation, which is still active and ongoing. 

Police said the officer was transported by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

