OPHS offering thousands in grants to aid crime prevention programs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s Office of Public Health and Safety is once again offering grants this year through its community-based violence prevention grants program.

For the first time, it offered an informational session on the program after noticing the same organizations were applying. They wanted to educate other groups on the process.

“We picked a time in the middle of grant season to have people come and learn about the process of why we have the grants the way we have them, how to apply and what to look for if you receive the dollars,” said Lauren Rodriguez, OPHS Director.

The annual program offers $300,000 to local grass-root organizations helping reduce deadly violence in Indianapolis through various ways. Grants range from $50,000 to $100,000.

Also new this year, the American Rescue Plan will add an additional $140,000 specifically for organizations targeting mental health challenges that have increased since the pandemic. Grants for that program will be capped at $70,000.

OPHS is looking for organizations with innovative ways to combat violence. Applications will be assessed based on the demonstration of evidence-based methods, integrated national best practices and data collection to monitor performance.

“We are looking for programs to come in and show us what they’ve already been doing or what their ideas are to combat this,” Rodriguez said.

These grants are structured like federal grants, making it easy to apply for others.

OPHS said whether an organization gets the money or not, they are still hoping to work closely with all of them.

“The more help and the more support and more wrap-around we have in the community, instead of being in little silos, the better we are working together towards one goal, which is the violence of the city,” said Tony Lopez, OPHS resource coordinator.

The office currently works with four grant recipients but expects more this year because of the extra funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The deadline for applications is July 31. The link to submit can be found here.