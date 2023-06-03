Off-duty IMPD detective, off-duty Lawrence firefighter arrested for domestic battery

Johnson County sheriff's deputies arrested 37-year-old Joseph Lee Gourley and 33-year-old Katie Elizabeth Gourley on Friday at a home in Greenwood.

INDIANAPOLIS — Johnson County sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty IMPD detective and an off-duty Lawrence firefighter Friday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 11:10 p.m. on June 2 in the 2200 block of Marina Court, near State Road 135 and West Stones Crossing Road, in Greenwood.

Deputies arrived and arrested 37-year-old Joseph Lee Gourley and 33-year-old Katie Elizabeth Gourley, both of home live at the home, for domestic battery with injury.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, both Joseph and Katie have posted bond and have been released from the Johnson County Jail.

Joseph said he works as a firefighter at the Lawrence Police Department, while Katie said she is a detective for IMPD.