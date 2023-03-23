Off-duty Columbus firefighter arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of crash

Nicholas Tuttle is facing preliminary charges of driving a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus firefighter was suspended following an off-duty arrest for DUI and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Nicholas Tuttle is facing preliminary charges of driving a motor vehicle under the influence (Class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury (Level 6 felony), according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Tuttle was arrested following a traffic stop by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. He was off duty and not operating a fire department vehicle at the time, the fire department said.

“We hold our firefighters to a standard that exemplifies fire service professionalism, public trust and dedication to public safety while on duty and off duty," fire chief Andy Lay said in a statement. "This incident will be addressed according to department policy.”