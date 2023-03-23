Off-duty Columbus firefighter arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus firefighter was suspended following an off-duty arrest for DUI and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
Nicholas Tuttle is facing preliminary charges of driving a motor vehicle under the influence (Class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury (Level 6 felony), according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Tuttle was arrested following a traffic stop by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. He was off duty and not operating a fire department vehicle at the time, the fire department said.
“We hold our firefighters to a standard that exemplifies fire service professionalism, public trust and dedication to public safety while on duty and off duty," fire chief Andy Lay said in a statement. "This incident will be addressed according to department policy.”
Tuttle has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy. The incident is under review by fire department administration. Recommendations for any potential disciplinary action will be forwarded to the City of Columbus Board of Public Works.