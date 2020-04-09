Indiana nurse sentenced for stealing medicine from hospice patients

Jennifer L. Daniel, 40, admitted to taking medication from patients and forging prescriptions for hydrocodone.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana hospice nurse will serve time for stealing medication from patients for her personal use.

Jennifer L. Daniel, 40, admitted to taking medication from patients and forging prescriptions for hydrocodone, according to the Office of the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Daniel was convicted in Floyd County for interference of medical services. She was sentenced to six years in jail with three years suspended — although the jail time could be changed to home detention once she completes a substance-abuse treatment program.

In Clark County, Daniel was convicted on felony counts of interference with medical services and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge. As part of a plea agreement, a Scott County charge of interference with medical services was dismissed. As a result, she got three years of home detention after she's done serving her Floyd County sentence.